Dallas Business Journal Blue Star Land has sold a pair of industrial buildings totaling 244,364 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas Lincoln Property Co bought the properties, Star Commerce Center II and IIIA at 16005 and 16440 Gateway...
Austin Business Journal Property Reserve Inc is buying a 300,000-square-foot industrial building in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Georgetown, Texas The Salt Lake City company, the investment arm of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, is...
A venture of MorningStar Senior Living and Confluent Senior Living has broken ground on MorningStar Senior Living at The Canyons in Las Vegas The Denver-based venture is building the 186-unit property at the intersection of South Hualapai Way and...
Dallas Morning News ITS Logistics has agreed to lease a 1 million-square-foot warehouse property that’s currently under construction in North Fort Worth, Texas The building that the Reno, Nev, logistics firm is leasing will be part of the...
Dallas Morning News Ground is breaking in January on a pair of office buildings totaling more than 200,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Primera Cos is developing the buildings as part of its Towne Square office property at the...
Dallas Morning News The buzz is Highwoods Properties is in talks to buy the 536,000-square-foot McKinney & Olive office building in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The Raleigh, NC, REIT would be buying the 20-story property from its developer,...
AZ Big Media Wood Partners has broken ground on Alta Avondale, a 360-unit apartment property in Avondale, Ariz The Atlanta developer is building the property at the northwest corner of Avondale Boulevard and Van Buren Street, about 15 miles west of...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Barron Colliers Cos and Imminent Ventures has broken ground on a 563,451-square-foot industrial property in Bradenton, Fla The property, dubbed Manatee County Logistics Center, is being built at 44th Avenue...
Commercial Observer New York’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development has provided $40 million of financing, while Citigroup has provided $33 million for the construction of a 147-unit affordable- and shelter-housing property in...