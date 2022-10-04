Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Stoneweg US LLC has lined up $50 million of construction financing for Lake Maggiore apartment property in St Petersburg, Fla First Horizon Bank was the lender The 330-unit property is being built on a 14-acre site at...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of Bridge Investment Group has bought the 203,430-square-foot warehouse property at 804 West Shady Grove Road in Grand Prairie, Texas, about 17 miles west of downtown Dallas The Salt Lake City company acquired the...
The Real Deal A venture of Black Spruce Management and Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions has paid $3875 million, or $949,754/unit, for the 408-unit apartment building at 685 Fifth Ave in Manhattan The purchase is part of the venture’s June...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report City National Bank has provided $14412 million of financing to facilitate Ezralow Co’s purchase of two apartment properties with 624 units in Gilbert, Ariz The Los Angeles bank provided $8369 million...
Triad Business Journal Westcore has bought a pair of industrial buildings totaling 340,000 square feet in Winston-Salem, NC, for $369 million, or about $10853/sf An affiliate of Front Street Capital of Winston-Salem sold the properties, at 4980 and...
Charlotte Business Journal Avery Hall is teaming with Declaration Partners to break ground on a 294-unit apartment project in Charlotte, NC Work will start by the end of the year on the project, which will be built on 29 acres at 300 East 36th St It...
South Florida Business Journal Alta Development has acquired a nearly one-acre development site in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, that’s been approved for a 35-story apartment project The Miami developer paid an affiliate of Bizzi & Partners of New...
Jacksonville Business Journal Ground broke late last week on the mixed-use redevelopment of the former Florida Times-Union headquarters site in Jacksonville, Fla The $182 million project is being constructed in the city’s Brooklyn neighborhood...
Jacksonville Business Journal Hakimian Holdings has bought the 136,853-square-foot office building at 245 Riverside Ave in Jacksonville, Fla, for $2515 million, or about $18377/sf The Jacksonville company acquired the property from CTO Realty Growth...