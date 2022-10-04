Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Stoneweg US LLC has lined up $50 million of construction financing for Lake Maggiore apartment property in St Petersburg, Fla First Horizon Bank was the lender The 330-unit property is being built on a 14-acre site at...
Parkview Financial has provided $28 million of financing to fund the pre-development work for a proposed 650-unit apartment property at 6400 Canoga Ave in Woodland Hills, Calif, and the redevelopment of an existing office building on the site into a...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of Bridge Investment Group has bought the 203,430-square-foot warehouse property at 804 West Shady Grove Road in Grand Prairie, Texas, about 17 miles west of downtown Dallas The Salt Lake City company acquired the...
Dallas Business Journal Jackson-Shaw is breaking ground early next year on a five-building office and warehouse project in Rowlett, Texas, about 20 miles northeast of Dallas The 1 million-square-foot project, dubbed Lakeview Business District, is...
Charlotte Business Journal Avery Hall is teaming with Declaration Partners to break ground on a 294-unit apartment project in Charlotte, NC Work will start by the end of the year on the project, which will be built on 29 acres at 300 East 36th St It...
South Florida Business Journal Alta Development has acquired a nearly one-acre development site in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, that’s been approved for a 35-story apartment project The Miami developer paid an affiliate of Bizzi & Partners of New...
Jacksonville Business Journal Ground broke late last week on the mixed-use redevelopment of the former Florida Times-Union headquarters site in Jacksonville, Fla The $182 million project is being constructed in the city’s Brooklyn neighborhood...
HanesBrands Inc has agreed to fully pre-lease a 119 million-square-foot building at Rickenbacker Exchange, a two-building industrial property that’s under construction in Commercial Point, Ohio The clothing company is leasing its space from...
Dallas Business Journal Blue Star Land has sold a pair of industrial buildings totaling 244,364 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas Lincoln Property Co bought the properties, Star Commerce Center II and IIIA at 16005 and 16440 Gateway...