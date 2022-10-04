Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Stoneweg US LLC has lined up $50 million of construction financing for Lake Maggiore apartment property in St Petersburg, Fla First Horizon Bank was the lender The 330-unit property is being built on a 14-acre site at...
Parkview Financial has provided $28 million of financing to fund the pre-development work for a proposed 650-unit apartment property at 6400 Canoga Ave in Woodland Hills, Calif, and the redevelopment of an existing office building on the site into a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report City National Bank has provided $14412 million of financing to facilitate Ezralow Co’s purchase of two apartment properties with 624 units in Gilbert, Ariz The Los Angeles bank provided $8369 million...
Northmarq has provided $389 million of Fannie Mae financing to facilitate the purchase of Element by Watermark, a 276-unit apartment complex in Kansas City, Mo Timberland Partners of Minneapolis purchased the property from its developer, Thompson...
Commercial Observer New York’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development has provided $40 million of financing, while Citigroup has provided $33 million for the construction of a 147-unit affordable- and shelter-housing property in...
Walker & Dunlop has formed a partnership with Kayne Anderson Real Estate that will originate loans, specifically against apartment properties with between five and 99 units each Walker & Dunlop has been originating small-balance loans for a...
Multi-Housing News Five Star Bank has provided $495 million of financing for the second phase of the GrandeVille at Malta apartment project in Malta, NY, about 25 miles north of Albany, NY LeCesse Development is the project’s developer It will...
Commercial Property Executive Greystone has provided $613 million of Fannie Mae financing against Kinect @ Lynnwood, a 239-unit apartment property in Lynnwood, Wash Cushman & Wakefield arranged the 10-year loan, which pays a fixed coupon and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Northmarq has provided $2986 million of Freddie Mac financing against Fontenelle Hills, a 339-unit apartment property in Bellevue, Neb, which is just outside of Omaha, Neb The 15-year loan that Northmarq, a...