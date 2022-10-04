Log In or Subscribe to read more
Meta Platforms Inc, the parent company of social-media company Facebook, is said to be terminating its lease for 266,460 square feet at 225-233 Park Ave South, a 675,756-square-foot office property in Manhattan’s Midtown South submarket The...
HanesBrands Inc has agreed to fully pre-lease a 119 million-square-foot building at Rickenbacker Exchange, a two-building industrial property that’s under construction in Commercial Point, Ohio The clothing company is leasing its space from...
REJournalscom JDI Realty LLC has acquired LA Centre Office Plaza I and II, a two-building property with 139,805 square feet in Westlake, Ohio, about 13 miles west of Cleveland The sales price could not yet be learned Newmark represented the unnamed...
Dallas Morning News ITS Logistics has agreed to lease a 1 million-square-foot warehouse property that’s currently under construction in North Fort Worth, Texas The building that the Reno, Nev, logistics firm is leasing will be part of the...
REJournalscom ML Realty Partners has secured two tenants to fully pre-lease its two-building industrial development with 604,616 square feet at 1401 and 1301 Devon Ave in Bensenville, Ill DSV Air & Sea Inc agreed to lease a 307,378-sf building...
Crain’s Chicago Business Waterton has agreed to pay $170 million, or $342,741/unit, for Alta Roosevelt, a 496-unit apartment property in Chicago The local investment firm is buying the 34-story property from its developer, Wood Partners of...
New York Post Kastle System might be significantly underestimating the actual occupancy rate of office buildings in New York City The Falls Church, Va, company, which installs security systems in office properties, gauges occupancy by tallying card...
Franklin Templeton Inc has signed a 15-year lease for 347,474 square feet at One Madison Ave, bringing the office building to 55 percent occupancy The lease follows a 328,000-sf agreement that IBM Corp had inked earlier this year A group led by SL...
The Real Deal DE Shaw has agreed to lease 283,000 square feet at Two Manhattan West, a 214 million-sf office building that’s under construction in the Hudson Yards section of Manhattan The investment manager is taking eight of the...