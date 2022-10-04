Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Stoneweg US LLC has lined up $50 million of construction financing for Lake Maggiore apartment property in St Petersburg, Fla First Horizon Bank was the lender The 330-unit property is being built on a 14-acre site at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Citi Real Estate Funding Inc has provided $342 million of permanent financing against 10 self-storage properties with 3,616 units throughout Arizona The financing was secured by Marcus &...
Dallas Business Journal Jackson-Shaw is breaking ground early next year on a five-building office and warehouse project in Rowlett, Texas, about 20 miles northeast of Dallas The 1 million-square-foot project, dubbed Lakeview Business District, is...
Dallas Business Journal OHT Partners has filed plans to build an apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The Austin, Texas, developer will start work on the $42 million project, a four- or five-story building, on Feb 15 It...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report City National Bank has provided $14412 million of financing to facilitate Ezralow Co’s purchase of two apartment properties with 624 units in Gilbert, Ariz The Los Angeles bank provided $8369 million...
Charlotte Business Journal Avery Hall is teaming with Declaration Partners to break ground on a 294-unit apartment project in Charlotte, NC Work will start by the end of the year on the project, which will be built on 29 acres at 300 East 36th St It...
South Florida Business Journal Alta Development has acquired a nearly one-acre development site in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, that’s been approved for a 35-story apartment project The Miami developer paid an affiliate of Bizzi & Partners of New...
Jacksonville Business Journal Ground broke late last week on the mixed-use redevelopment of the former Florida Times-Union headquarters site in Jacksonville, Fla The $182 million project is being constructed in the city’s Brooklyn neighborhood...
HanesBrands Inc has agreed to fully pre-lease a 119 million-square-foot building at Rickenbacker Exchange, a two-building industrial property that’s under construction in Commercial Point, Ohio The clothing company is leasing its space from...