South Florida Business Journal Brookline Investment Group has bought Sophia Square, a 281-unit apartment property in the Miami suburb of Homestead, Fla, for $82 million, or about $291,815/unit The Aliso Viejo, Calif, company purchased the complex,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Citi Real Estate Funding Inc has provided $342 million of permanent financing against 10 self-storage properties with 3,616 units throughout Arizona The financing was secured by Marcus &...
Parkview Financial has provided $28 million of financing to fund the pre-development work for a proposed 650-unit apartment property at 6400 Canoga Ave in Woodland Hills, Calif, and the redevelopment of an existing office building on the site into a...
Dallas Business Journal Jackson-Shaw is breaking ground early next year on a five-building office and warehouse project in Rowlett, Texas, about 20 miles northeast of Dallas The 1 million-square-foot project, dubbed Lakeview Business District, is...
Dallas Business Journal OHT Partners has filed plans to build an apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The Austin, Texas, developer will start work on the $42 million project, a four- or five-story building, on Feb 15 It...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report City National Bank has provided $14412 million of financing to facilitate Ezralow Co’s purchase of two apartment properties with 624 units in Gilbert, Ariz The Los Angeles bank provided $8369 million...
Triad Business Journal Westcore has bought a pair of industrial buildings totaling 340,000 square feet in Winston-Salem, NC, for $369 million, or about $10853/sf An affiliate of Front Street Capital of Winston-Salem sold the properties, at 4980 and...
Charlotte Business Journal Avery Hall is teaming with Declaration Partners to break ground on a 294-unit apartment project in Charlotte, NC Work will start by the end of the year on the project, which will be built on 29 acres at 300 East 36th St It...
South Florida Business Journal Alta Development has acquired a nearly one-acre development site in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, that’s been approved for a 35-story apartment project The Miami developer paid an affiliate of Bizzi & Partners of New...