Commercial Observer Link Logistics has paid $293 million, or $35732/sf, for the 82,200-square-foot industrial property at 1719 Chapin Road in Montebello, Calif The last-mile logistics real estate arm of Blackstone Group was represented in the deal...
Reef Capital Partners, which is developing the Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, near Zion National Park, has lined up $153 million of C-PACE financing for the massive project The financing is the largest-ever of its kind and was provided by...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Scannell Properties and Old House Capital will start construction next month on a two-building industrial project along East 1st Street in Fort Worth, Texas The project, dubbed West GSW Logistics Crossing, will...
Austin Business Journal Aspen Heights Partners LLC wants to develop a two-building apartment project on city-owned land in Austin, Texas The 37-story project is being planned for a development site at 1215 Red River St and 606 East 12th St It calls...
Austin Business Journal CBRE Group has arranged $60 million of financing for the purchase of Citizen House Kyle, a 342-unit apartment property in Kyle, Texas, about 22 miles south of Austin, Texas Palladius Capital Management bought the property, at...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Stockdale Investment Group and Hines is developing a three-building mixed-use project near downtown Dallas The project would replace most of the Knox Promenade shopping center, which sits on the block between...
Multi-Housing News Toll Brothers has opened Emblem 120, a 289-unit apartment property on a 34-acre parcel at 120 Commerce Way in the Boston suburb of Woburn, Mass The property, 13 miles north of downtown Boston, has direct access to Interstate 95...
Multi-Housing News Sterling Group has opened the 126-unit Astral at Franklin seniors-housing property in Franklin, Ind The Mishawaka, Ind, developer broke ground on the three-story development, which cost $32 million to complete, last year It offers...
Rentvcom Enchant has agreed to pre-lease 103,000 square feet of industrial space at Building 3 of the Contra Costa Logistics Center in Oakley, Calif The production company was represented by CBRE, while the landlord, NorthPoint Development, was...