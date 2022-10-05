Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Toll Brothers has opened Emblem 120, a 289-unit apartment property on a 34-acre parcel at 120 Commerce Way in the Boston suburb of Woburn, Mass The property, 13 miles north of downtown Boston, has direct access to Interstate 95...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Stoneweg US LLC has lined up $50 million of construction financing for Lake Maggiore apartment property in St Petersburg, Fla First Horizon Bank was the lender The 330-unit property is being built on a 14-acre site at...
Parkview Financial has provided $28 million of financing to fund the pre-development work for a proposed 650-unit apartment property at 6400 Canoga Ave in Woodland Hills, Calif, and the redevelopment of an existing office building on the site into a...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Golub & Co and CIM Group is offering for sale Chestnut Place, a 280-unit apartment property in Chicago CBRE has been tapped to market the property at 8 West Chestnut St Golub, of Chicago, and CIM, of...
Dallas Business Journal Jackson-Shaw is breaking ground early next year on a five-building office and warehouse project in Rowlett, Texas, about 20 miles northeast of Dallas The 1 million-square-foot project, dubbed Lakeview Business District, is...
Dallas Business Journal OHT Partners has filed plans to build an apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The Austin, Texas, developer will start work on the $42 million project, a four- or five-story building, on Feb 15 It...
Crain’s Chicago Business Xeris Biopharma Holdings has agreed to lease 87,000 square feet of office space at 1375 West Fulton St, a 301,260-sf office and laboratory property in Chicago CBRE brokered the lease between the manufacturer of...
Charlotte Business Journal Avery Hall is teaming with Declaration Partners to break ground on a 294-unit apartment project in Charlotte, NC Work will start by the end of the year on the project, which will be built on 29 acres at 300 East 36th St It...
South Florida Business Journal Alta Development has acquired a nearly one-acre development site in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, that’s been approved for a 35-story apartment project The Miami developer paid an affiliate of Bizzi & Partners of New...