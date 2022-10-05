Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Link Logistics has paid $293 million, or $35732/sf, for the 82,200-square-foot industrial property at 1719 Chapin Road in Montebello, Calif The last-mile logistics real estate arm of Blackstone Group was represented in the deal...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Grupo Pontegadea has paid $4875 million, or $975,000/unit, for the 500-unit apartment property at 19 Dutch St in lower Manhattan The company, led by Amancio Ortega, the Spanish founder of...
Dallas Morning News GDF Properties has bought Lewisville Towne Crossing, a 232,492-square-foot shopping center in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas Harbert Management Corp sold the property in a deal brokered by JLL The sales price was not...
Syndicated Equities has paid $4697 million, or $42124/sf, for the 111,503-square-foot office property at 616 North Broadway Ave in downtown Oklahoma City The Chicago investment firm purchased the property from Real Capital Solutions, which was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Trion Properties has sold the 76-unit Hallwood Apartments in the Portland, Ore, suburb of Beaverton, Ore, for $215 million, or $282,895/unit The property’s buyer could not be immediately identified...
South Florida Business Journal Brookline Investment Group has bought Sophia Square, a 281-unit apartment property in the Miami suburb of Homestead, Fla, for $82 million, or about $291,815/unit The Aliso Viejo, Calif, company purchased the complex,...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of Bridge Investment Group has bought the 203,430-square-foot warehouse property at 804 West Shady Grove Road in Grand Prairie, Texas, about 17 miles west of downtown Dallas The Salt Lake City company acquired the...
The Real Deal A venture of Black Spruce Management and Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions has paid $3875 million, or $949,754/unit, for the 408-unit apartment building at 685 Fifth Ave in Manhattan The purchase is part of the venture’s June...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report City National Bank has provided $14412 million of financing to facilitate Ezralow Co’s purchase of two apartment properties with 624 units in Gilbert, Ariz The Los Angeles bank provided $8369 million...