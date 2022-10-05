Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Link Logistics has paid $293 million, or $35732/sf, for the 82,200-square-foot industrial property at 1719 Chapin Road in Montebello, Calif The last-mile logistics real estate arm of Blackstone Group was represented in the deal...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Grupo Pontegadea has paid $4875 million, or $975,000/unit, for the 500-unit apartment property at 19 Dutch St in lower Manhattan The company, led by Amancio Ortega, the Spanish founder of...
Multi-Housing News Tazewell Development has sold the 82-unit Gramercy Row Apartment Residences in Roanoke, Va, for $146 million, or $178,048/unit Cushman & Wakefield’s Thalmier Capital Markets Group represented Tazewell, of Roanoke, in the...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Scannell Properties and Old House Capital will start construction next month on a two-building industrial project along East 1st Street in Fort Worth, Texas The project, dubbed West GSW Logistics Crossing, will...
Austin Business Journal Aspen Heights Partners LLC wants to develop a two-building apartment project on city-owned land in Austin, Texas The 37-story project is being planned for a development site at 1215 Red River St and 606 East 12th St It calls...
Austin Business Journal CBRE Group has arranged $60 million of financing for the purchase of Citizen House Kyle, a 342-unit apartment property in Kyle, Texas, about 22 miles south of Austin, Texas Palladius Capital Management bought the property, at...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Stockdale Investment Group and Hines is developing a three-building mixed-use project near downtown Dallas The project would replace most of the Knox Promenade shopping center, which sits on the block between...
Syndicated Equities has paid $4697 million, or $42124/sf, for the 111,503-square-foot office property at 616 North Broadway Ave in downtown Oklahoma City The Chicago investment firm purchased the property from Real Capital Solutions, which was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Trion Properties has sold the 76-unit Hallwood Apartments in the Portland, Ore, suburb of Beaverton, Ore, for $215 million, or $282,895/unit The property’s buyer could not be immediately identified...