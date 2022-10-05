Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Trion Properties has sold the 76-unit Hallwood Apartments in the Portland, Ore, suburb of Beaverton, Ore, for $215 million, or $282,895/unit The property’s buyer could not be immediately identified...
South Florida Business Journal Brookline Investment Group has bought Sophia Square, a 281-unit apartment property in the Miami suburb of Homestead, Fla, for $82 million, or about $291,815/unit The Aliso Viejo, Calif, company purchased the complex,...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of Bridge Investment Group has bought the 203,430-square-foot warehouse property at 804 West Shady Grove Road in Grand Prairie, Texas, about 17 miles west of downtown Dallas The Salt Lake City company acquired the...
The Real Deal A venture of Black Spruce Management and Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions has paid $3875 million, or $949,754/unit, for the 408-unit apartment building at 685 Fifth Ave in Manhattan The purchase is part of the venture’s June...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report City National Bank has provided $14412 million of financing to facilitate Ezralow Co’s purchase of two apartment properties with 624 units in Gilbert, Ariz The Los Angeles bank provided $8369 million...
Triad Business Journal Westcore has bought a pair of industrial buildings totaling 340,000 square feet in Winston-Salem, NC, for $369 million, or about $10853/sf An affiliate of Front Street Capital of Winston-Salem sold the properties, at 4980 and...
Jacksonville Business Journal Hakimian Holdings has bought the 136,853-square-foot office building at 245 Riverside Ave in Jacksonville, Fla, for $2515 million, or about $18377/sf The Jacksonville company acquired the property from CTO Realty Growth...
Multi-Housing News Friedkin Property Group has purchased the 250-unit Windsor at the Gramercy apartment property in White Plains, NY, for $113 million, or $434,615/unit The San Francisco family-owned company bought the property, at 2 Canfield Ave,...
Multi-Housing News CORE Pacific Advisors has paid $150 million, or $380,710/unit, for Arbour Commons, a 394-unit apartment property in Westminster, Colo, about 17 miles north of Denver The Newport Beach, Calif, investment firm purchased the property...