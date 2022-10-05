Log In or Subscribe to read more
Syndicated Equities has paid $4697 million, or $42124/sf, for the 111,503-square-foot office property at 616 North Broadway Ave in downtown Oklahoma City The Chicago investment firm purchased the property from Real Capital Solutions, which was...
South Florida Business Journal Brookline Investment Group has bought Sophia Square, a 281-unit apartment property in the Miami suburb of Homestead, Fla, for $82 million, or about $291,815/unit The Aliso Viejo, Calif, company purchased the complex,...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of Bridge Investment Group has bought the 203,430-square-foot warehouse property at 804 West Shady Grove Road in Grand Prairie, Texas, about 17 miles west of downtown Dallas The Salt Lake City company acquired the...
The Real Deal A venture of Black Spruce Management and Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions has paid $3875 million, or $949,754/unit, for the 408-unit apartment building at 685 Fifth Ave in Manhattan The purchase is part of the venture’s June...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report City National Bank has provided $14412 million of financing to facilitate Ezralow Co’s purchase of two apartment properties with 624 units in Gilbert, Ariz The Los Angeles bank provided $8369 million...
Triad Business Journal Westcore has bought a pair of industrial buildings totaling 340,000 square feet in Winston-Salem, NC, for $369 million, or about $10853/sf An affiliate of Front Street Capital of Winston-Salem sold the properties, at 4980 and...
Jacksonville Business Journal Hakimian Holdings has bought the 136,853-square-foot office building at 245 Riverside Ave in Jacksonville, Fla, for $2515 million, or about $18377/sf The Jacksonville company acquired the property from CTO Realty Growth...
Multi-Housing News Friedkin Property Group has purchased the 250-unit Windsor at the Gramercy apartment property in White Plains, NY, for $113 million, or $434,615/unit The San Francisco family-owned company bought the property, at 2 Canfield Ave,...
Multi-Housing News CORE Pacific Advisors has paid $150 million, or $380,710/unit, for Arbour Commons, a 394-unit apartment property in Westminster, Colo, about 17 miles north of Denver The Newport Beach, Calif, investment firm purchased the property...