Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Grupo Pontegadea has paid $4875 million, or $975,000/unit, for the 500-unit apartment property at 19 Dutch St in lower Manhattan The company, led by Amancio Ortega, the Spanish founder of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KeyBank has provided $1703 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate the purchase of the 135-unit Glenridge Apartments in Glendale, Ariz A limited liability company managed by Robert LaFrance purchased...
IE Business Daily A venture of McDonald Property Group and USAA Real Estate has broken ground on a 18 million-square-foot industrial property at Crossroads Logistics Center in Beaumont, Calif McDonald, of Laguna Beach, Calif, and USAA, of San...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Scannell Properties and Old House Capital will start construction next month on a two-building industrial project along East 1st Street in Fort Worth, Texas The project, dubbed West GSW Logistics Crossing, will...
Austin Business Journal Aspen Heights Partners LLC wants to develop a two-building apartment project on city-owned land in Austin, Texas The 37-story project is being planned for a development site at 1215 Red River St and 606 East 12th St It calls...
Austin Business Journal CBRE Group has arranged $60 million of financing for the purchase of Citizen House Kyle, a 342-unit apartment property in Kyle, Texas, about 22 miles south of Austin, Texas Palladius Capital Management bought the property, at...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Stockdale Investment Group and Hines is developing a three-building mixed-use project near downtown Dallas The project would replace most of the Knox Promenade shopping center, which sits on the block between...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Capital One has provided $159 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate the purchase of the 85-unit Proximity on 16th Apartments in Phoenix Bridge Founders Group of Sandy, Utah, had purchased the...
Multi-Housing News Toll Brothers has opened Emblem 120, a 289-unit apartment property on a 34-acre parcel at 120 Commerce Way in the Boston suburb of Woburn, Mass The property, 13 miles north of downtown Boston, has direct access to Interstate 95...