Log In or Subscribe to read more
Citizens Bank has provided $3245 million of financing for the construction of the 143-unit Rail at Bound Brook apartment property in the central New Jersey borough of Bound Brook The property is being developed at 100 Hamilton St, across from a...
Chicago YIMBY A venture of Habitat Co and Diversified Real Estate Capital has broken ground on Cassidy on Canal, a 343-unit apartment property in Chicago The 33-story property is being constructed at 350 North Canal St in the city’s Fulton...
South Florida Business Journal A venture that includes South Florida investors Matthew Rosenblatt and Efrem Gerszberg has proposed building an 86-unit condominium property in Aventura, Fla The property is being planned for a 155-acre site at 2785 NE...
Tampa Bay Business Journal DevMar Development has been approved to build the 246-unit Sky St Pete apartment property in St Petersburg, Fla The city’s Development Review Commission recently approved the developer’s proposal to build the...
Reef Capital Partners, which is developing the Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, near Zion National Park, has lined up $153 million of C-PACE financing for the massive project The financing is the largest-ever of its kind and was provided by...
IE Business Daily A venture of McDonald Property Group and USAA Real Estate has broken ground on a 18 million-square-foot industrial property at Crossroads Logistics Center in Beaumont, Calif McDonald, of Laguna Beach, Calif, and USAA, of San...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Scannell Properties and Old House Capital will start construction next month on a two-building industrial project along East 1st Street in Fort Worth, Texas The project, dubbed West GSW Logistics Crossing, will...
Austin Business Journal Aspen Heights Partners LLC wants to develop a two-building apartment project on city-owned land in Austin, Texas The 37-story project is being planned for a development site at 1215 Red River St and 606 East 12th St It calls...
Austin Business Journal CBRE Group has arranged $60 million of financing for the purchase of Citizen House Kyle, a 342-unit apartment property in Kyle, Texas, about 22 miles south of Austin, Texas Palladius Capital Management bought the property, at...