Citizens Bank has provided $3245 million of financing for the construction of the 143-unit Rail at Bound Brook apartment property in the central New Jersey borough of Bound Brook The property is being developed at 100 Hamilton St, across from a...
Chicago YIMBY A venture of Habitat Co and Diversified Real Estate Capital has broken ground on Cassidy on Canal, a 343-unit apartment property in Chicago The 33-story property is being constructed at 350 North Canal St in the city’s Fulton...
South Florida Business Journal A venture that includes South Florida investors Matthew Rosenblatt and Efrem Gerszberg has proposed building an 86-unit condominium property in Aventura, Fla The property is being planned for a 155-acre site at 2785 NE...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Courtelis Co has sold the 205,853-square-foot Deerwood Town Center retail property in Miami for $4485 million, or about $21816/sf The Miami company sold the property to Core Investment Management of...
Flaherty & Collins Properties has opened the Banks, a 194-unit apartment property in La Porte, Ind The Indianapolis developer broke ground on the $35 million project in September 2020 The property, at 402 Truesdell Ave, has studio, one- and...
Atlanta Business Chronicle The Simpson Organization has bought the Towers at Wildwood Plaza, a 709,000-square-foot office complex in Atlanta, for $109 million, or about $15374/sf The Atlanta-based company purchased the property, at 200 Windy Hill...
Orlando Business Journal The Kinneret Apartments, a two-building seniors-housing complex with 280 units in Orlando, Fla, has sold for $577 million, or about $206,071/unit A venture of Fairstead, a New York developer, and Affordable Housing Institute...
Orlando Business Journal Basis Industrial has paid $225 million, or about $12129/sf, for the 185,500-square-foot industrial property at 1255 Belle Ave in Winter Springs, Fla The Miami real estate company bought the property, formerly known as the...
Reef Capital Partners, which is developing the Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, near Zion National Park, has lined up $153 million of C-PACE financing for the massive project The financing is the largest-ever of its kind and was provided by...