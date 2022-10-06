Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Toll Brothers has opened Emblem 120, a 289-unit apartment property on a 34-acre parcel at 120 Commerce Way in the Boston suburb of Woburn, Mass The property, 13 miles north of downtown Boston, has direct access to Interstate 95...
The Real Deal American Express has hired Cushman & Wakefield to help evaluate its need for office space, including in Manhattan The financial services company is said to be looking for roughly 1 million square feet in and around Manhattan,...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Golub & Co and CIM Group is offering for sale Chestnut Place, a 280-unit apartment property in Chicago CBRE has been tapped to market the property at 8 West Chestnut St Golub, of Chicago, and CIM, of...
The Real Deal A venture of Black Spruce Management and Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions has paid $3875 million, or $949,754/unit, for the 408-unit apartment building at 685 Fifth Ave in Manhattan The purchase is part of the venture’s June...
Multi-Housing News Friedkin Property Group has purchased the 250-unit Windsor at the Gramercy apartment property in White Plains, NY, for $113 million, or $434,615/unit The San Francisco family-owned company bought the property, at 2 Canfield Ave,...
Wall Street Journal Dajia Insurance Group is offering for sale three resort properties it owns in the United States: the 258-room Montage Laguna Beach in Southern California and a pair of Four Seasons resort properties in Jackson Hole, Wyo, and...
REBusiness Online Brady Sullivan Properties has paid $291 million, or $151,562/unit, for White Cliffs at Dover, a 192-unit apartment property in Dover, NH The Manchester, NH, company bought the garden-style complex from an unidentified seller in a...
Commercial Observer New York’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development has provided $40 million of financing, while Citigroup has provided $33 million for the construction of a 147-unit affordable- and shelter-housing property in...
New York Post Kastle System might be significantly underestimating the actual occupancy rate of office buildings in New York City The Falls Church, Va, company, which installs security systems in office properties, gauges occupancy by tallying card...