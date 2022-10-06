Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report SB Real Estate Partners is under contract to pay $733 million, or $229,062/unit, for the 320-unit Cordova Apartments in Phoenix The Irvine, Calif, investor is buying the property from an affiliate of RH Capital...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Courtelis Co has sold the 205,853-square-foot Deerwood Town Center retail property in Miami for $4485 million, or about $21816/sf The Miami company sold the property to Core Investment Management of...
Atlanta Business Chronicle The Simpson Organization has bought the Towers at Wildwood Plaza, a 709,000-square-foot office complex in Atlanta, for $109 million, or about $15374/sf The Atlanta-based company purchased the property, at 200 Windy Hill...
Orlando Business Journal The Kinneret Apartments, a two-building seniors-housing complex with 280 units in Orlando, Fla, has sold for $577 million, or about $206,071/unit A venture of Fairstead, a New York developer, and Affordable Housing Institute...
Orlando Business Journal Basis Industrial has paid $225 million, or about $12129/sf, for the 185,500-square-foot industrial property at 1255 Belle Ave in Winter Springs, Fla The Miami real estate company bought the property, formerly known as the...
FCP has paid $48 million, or $161,616/unit, for the 297-unit Grand Arbor Reserve apartment complex in Raleigh, NC The Chevy Chase, Md, investment manager bought the 54-year-old property, at 2419 Wycliff Road, near Interstate 440, from an affiliate...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Dreamscape Cos has paid $505 million, or $242,788/room, for the Residence Inn Desert View at Mayo Clinic, a 208-room hotel in Phoenix The New York investment firm purchased the property from Robert Finvarb Cos of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Stoneweg US LLC has acquired the 348-unit Wild Oak Apartments in Kansas City, Mo The purchase price could not be learned immediately However, the property was appraised at a value of $44 million in 2020,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report M&T Realty Capital Corp has provided $3282 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate the purchase, by Rise48 Equity LLC, of two apartment properties with a total of 244 units in Phoenix and...