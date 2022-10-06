Log In or Subscribe to read more
Chicago YIMBY A venture of Habitat Co and Diversified Real Estate Capital has broken ground on Cassidy on Canal, a 343-unit apartment property in Chicago The 33-story property is being constructed at 350 North Canal St in the city’s Fulton...
South Florida Business Journal A venture that includes South Florida investors Matthew Rosenblatt and Efrem Gerszberg has proposed building an 86-unit condominium property in Aventura, Fla The property is being planned for a 155-acre site at 2785 NE...
Commercial Observer LoanCore Capital has sued the owner of 111 East 59th St in Manhattan’s tony Plaza District, claiming it’s defaulted on a $1934 million loan against the 200,000-square-foot office building The property is owned by a...
Flaherty & Collins Properties has opened the Banks, a 194-unit apartment property in La Porte, Ind The Indianapolis developer broke ground on the $35 million project in September 2020 The property, at 402 Truesdell Ave, has studio, one- and...
Tampa Bay Business Journal DevMar Development has been approved to build the 246-unit Sky St Pete apartment property in St Petersburg, Fla The city’s Development Review Commission recently approved the developer’s proposal to build the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report M&T Realty Capital Corp has provided $3282 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate the purchase, by Rise48 Equity LLC, of two apartment properties with a total of 244 units in Phoenix and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Grupo Pontegadea has paid $4875 million, or $975,000/unit, for the 500-unit apartment property at 19 Dutch St in lower Manhattan The company, led by Amancio Ortega, the Spanish founder of...
Reef Capital Partners, which is developing the Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, near Zion National Park, has lined up $153 million of C-PACE financing for the massive project The financing is the largest-ever of its kind and was provided by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KeyBank has provided $1703 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate the purchase of the 135-unit Glenridge Apartments in Glendale, Ariz A limited liability company managed by Robert LaFrance purchased...