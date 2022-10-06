Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle The Simpson Organization has bought the Towers at Wildwood Plaza, a 709,000-square-foot office complex in Atlanta, for $109 million, or about $15374/sf The Atlanta-based company purchased the property, at 200 Windy Hill...
Orlando Business Journal The Kinneret Apartments, a two-building seniors-housing complex with 280 units in Orlando, Fla, has sold for $577 million, or about $206,071/unit A venture of Fairstead, a New York developer, and Affordable Housing Institute...
Orlando Business Journal Basis Industrial has paid $225 million, or about $12129/sf, for the 185,500-square-foot industrial property at 1255 Belle Ave in Winter Springs, Fla The Miami real estate company bought the property, formerly known as the...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Dreamscape Cos has paid $505 million, or $242,788/room, for the Residence Inn Desert View at Mayo Clinic, a 208-room hotel in Phoenix The New York investment firm purchased the property from Robert Finvarb Cos of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Stoneweg US LLC has acquired the 348-unit Wild Oak Apartments in Kansas City, Mo The purchase price could not be learned immediately However, the property was appraised at a value of $44 million in 2020,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report M&T Realty Capital Corp has provided $3282 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate the purchase, by Rise48 Equity LLC, of two apartment properties with a total of 244 units in Phoenix and...
Griffin Partners has paid $5085 million, or $284/sf, for the Carnegie and Roxborough office buildings with a total of 179,242 square feet in Charlotte, NC The Houston investment manager pursues office and industrial properties in major secondary...
Commercial Observer Link Logistics has paid $293 million, or $35732/sf, for the 82,200-square-foot industrial property at 1719 Chapin Road in Montebello, Calif The last-mile logistics real estate arm of Blackstone Group was represented in the deal...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Grupo Pontegadea has paid $4875 million, or $975,000/unit, for the 500-unit apartment property at 19 Dutch St in lower Manhattan The company, led by Amancio Ortega, the Spanish founder of...