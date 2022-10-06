Log In or Subscribe to read more
Citizens Bank has provided $3245 million of financing for the construction of the 143-unit Rail at Bound Brook apartment property in the central New Jersey borough of Bound Brook The property is being developed at 100 Hamilton St, across from a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report M&T Realty Capital Corp has provided $3282 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate the purchase, by Rise48 Equity LLC, of two apartment properties with a total of 244 units in Phoenix and...
The Real Deal Brookfield Property Partners is offering for sale 3333 Broadway, a five-building apartment complex with 1,193 units near Columbia University’s Morningside Heights campus in the West Harlem neighborhood of Upper Manhattan Cushman...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Grupo Pontegadea has paid $4875 million, or $975,000/unit, for the 500-unit apartment property at 19 Dutch St in lower Manhattan The company, led by Amancio Ortega, the Spanish founder of...
Reef Capital Partners, which is developing the Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, near Zion National Park, has lined up $153 million of C-PACE financing for the massive project The financing is the largest-ever of its kind and was provided by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KeyBank has provided $1703 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate the purchase of the 135-unit Glenridge Apartments in Glendale, Ariz A limited liability company managed by Robert LaFrance purchased...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Capital One has provided $159 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate the purchase of the 85-unit Proximity on 16th Apartments in Phoenix Bridge Founders Group of Sandy, Utah, had purchased the...
Multi-Housing News Toll Brothers has opened Emblem 120, a 289-unit apartment property on a 34-acre parcel at 120 Commerce Way in the Boston suburb of Woburn, Mass The property, 13 miles north of downtown Boston, has direct access to Interstate 95...
The Real Deal American Express has hired Cushman & Wakefield to help evaluate its need for office space, including in Manhattan The financial services company is said to be looking for roughly 1 million square feet in and around Manhattan,...