Commercial Real Estate Staff Report SB Real Estate Partners is under contract to pay $733 million, or $229,062/unit, for the 320-unit Cordova Apartments in Phoenix The Irvine, Calif, investor is buying the property from an affiliate of RH Capital...
South Florida Business Journal A venture that includes South Florida investors Matthew Rosenblatt and Efrem Gerszberg has proposed building an 86-unit condominium property in Aventura, Fla The property is being planned for a 155-acre site at 2785 NE...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Courtelis Co has sold the 205,853-square-foot Deerwood Town Center retail property in Miami for $4485 million, or about $21816/sf The Miami company sold the property to Core Investment Management of...
Denver Business Journal Centerspace, the former Investors Real Estate Trust, has paid $95 million, or $441,860/unit, for the 215-unit Lyra Apartments in Centennial, Colo, about 13 miles south of Denver The Minot, ND, REIT purchased the property from...
Tampa Bay Business Journal DevMar Development has been approved to build the 246-unit Sky St Pete apartment property in St Petersburg, Fla The city’s Development Review Commission recently approved the developer’s proposal to build the...
Orlando Business Journal The Kinneret Apartments, a two-building seniors-housing complex with 280 units in Orlando, Fla, has sold for $577 million, or about $206,071/unit A venture of Fairstead, a New York developer, and Affordable Housing Institute...
Orlando Business Journal Basis Industrial has paid $225 million, or about $12129/sf, for the 185,500-square-foot industrial property at 1255 Belle Ave in Winter Springs, Fla The Miami real estate company bought the property, formerly known as the...
FCP has paid $48 million, or $161,616/unit, for the 297-unit Grand Arbor Reserve apartment complex in Raleigh, NC The Chevy Chase, Md, investment manager bought the 54-year-old property, at 2419 Wycliff Road, near Interstate 440, from an affiliate...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Dreamscape Cos has paid $505 million, or $242,788/room, for the Residence Inn Desert View at Mayo Clinic, a 208-room hotel in Phoenix The New York investment firm purchased the property from Robert Finvarb Cos of...