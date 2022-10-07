Log In or Subscribe to read more
Citizens Bank has provided $3245 million of financing for the construction of the 143-unit Rail at Bound Brook apartment property in the central New Jersey borough of Bound Brook The property is being developed at 100 Hamilton St, across from a...
Chicago YIMBY A venture of Habitat Co and Diversified Real Estate Capital has broken ground on Cassidy on Canal, a 343-unit apartment property in Chicago The 33-story property is being constructed at 350 North Canal St in the city’s Fulton...
South Florida Business Journal A venture that includes South Florida investors Matthew Rosenblatt and Efrem Gerszberg has proposed building an 86-unit condominium property in Aventura, Fla The property is being planned for a 155-acre site at 2785 NE...
Denver Business Journal Centerspace, the former Investors Real Estate Trust, has paid $95 million, or $441,860/unit, for the 215-unit Lyra Apartments in Centennial, Colo, about 13 miles south of Denver The Minot, ND, REIT purchased the property from...
Flaherty & Collins Properties has opened the Banks, a 194-unit apartment property in La Porte, Ind The Indianapolis developer broke ground on the $35 million project in September 2020 The property, at 402 Truesdell Ave, has studio, one- and...
Tampa Bay Business Journal DevMar Development has been approved to build the 246-unit Sky St Pete apartment property in St Petersburg, Fla The city’s Development Review Commission recently approved the developer’s proposal to build the...
Commercial Observer Link Logistics has paid $293 million, or $35732/sf, for the 82,200-square-foot industrial property at 1719 Chapin Road in Montebello, Calif The last-mile logistics real estate arm of Blackstone Group was represented in the deal...
Reef Capital Partners, which is developing the Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, near Zion National Park, has lined up $153 million of C-PACE financing for the massive project The financing is the largest-ever of its kind and was provided by...
IE Business Daily A venture of McDonald Property Group and USAA Real Estate has broken ground on a 18 million-square-foot industrial property at Crossroads Logistics Center in Beaumont, Calif McDonald, of Laguna Beach, Calif, and USAA, of San...