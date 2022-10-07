Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners has lined up $8993 million of construction financing for the Elan Apartments in Boynton Beach, Fla PNC Bank was the lender The Charleston, SC, company recently broke ground on the 384-unit...
Houston Business Journal TGS Cedar Port Partners LP has started construction on TGS Cedar Port DC 4, a 12 million-square-foot warehouse building in the Houston suburb of Baytown, Texas The industrial property is being built on a speculative basis at...
Houston Business Journal Level X Group has bought the 16-story office building at 2100 West Loop South in Houston’s Galleria area The Chicago real estate firm purchased the 165,399-square-foot property from Tarantino Properties of Houston The...
Dallas Business Journal IDI Logistics will start work early next year on the two-building Miller 635 Distribution Center in Dallas The Atlanta developer is building the business park, with more than 625,000 square feet of warehouse and distribution...
REBusiness Online North Palisade Partners is planning to develop Palisade Wild Horse Commerce Center, a 141,882-square-foot industrial property in McCarran, Nev The Newport Beach, Calif, developer will build the property at 99 Wild Horse Canyon...
Citizens Bank has provided $3245 million of financing for the construction of the 143-unit Rail at Bound Brook apartment property in the central New Jersey borough of Bound Brook The property is being developed at 100 Hamilton St, across from a...
Chicago YIMBY A venture of Habitat Co and Diversified Real Estate Capital has broken ground on Cassidy on Canal, a 343-unit apartment property in Chicago The 33-story property is being constructed at 350 North Canal St in the city’s Fulton...
South Florida Business Journal A venture that includes South Florida investors Matthew Rosenblatt and Efrem Gerszberg has proposed building an 86-unit condominium property in Aventura, Fla The property is being planned for a 155-acre site at 2785 NE...
Flaherty & Collins Properties has opened the Banks, a 194-unit apartment property in La Porte, Ind The Indianapolis developer broke ground on the $35 million project in September 2020 The property, at 402 Truesdell Ave, has studio, one- and...