Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners has lined up $8993 million of construction financing for the Elan Apartments in Boynton Beach, Fla PNC Bank was the lender The Charleston, SC, company recently broke ground on the 384-unit...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Bridge Investment Group has paid $7325 million, or $212,936/unit, for the 344-unit Monterra apartment property in Las Vegas The Salt Lake City investment manager purchased the property from a group led by Utah...
Multi-Housing News Greystone has provided $597 million of Fannie Mae mortgage financing to fund Quantum Equities’ $835 million, or $171,107/unit, purchase of the 488-unit Oaks at Park South apartment property in Oxon Hill, Md Quantum, of New...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of DLP Capital, RREAF Holdings LLC and 3650 REIT has purchased a portfolio of 10 apartment properties with 2,750 units in seven Southern states in a deal valued at $500 million The venture, which...
Houston Business Journal Level X Group has bought the 16-story office building at 2100 West Loop South in Houston’s Galleria area The Chicago real estate firm purchased the 165,399-square-foot property from Tarantino Properties of Houston The...
Crain’s New York Business Angelo Gordon has paid $27 million, or just more than $771/sf, for 35,000 square feet of retail space at 2250 Broadway on Manhattan’s Upper West Side The investment manager bought the space in the former RKO...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report SB Real Estate Partners is under contract to pay $733 million, or $229,062/unit, for the 320-unit Cordova Apartments in Phoenix The Irvine, Calif, investor is buying the property from an affiliate of RH Capital...
South Florida Business Journal A venture that includes South Florida investors Matthew Rosenblatt and Efrem Gerszberg has proposed building an 86-unit condominium property in Aventura, Fla The property is being planned for a 155-acre site at 2785 NE...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Courtelis Co has sold the 205,853-square-foot Deerwood Town Center retail property in Miami for $4485 million, or about $21816/sf The Miami company sold the property to Core Investment Management of...