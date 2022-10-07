Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners has lined up $8993 million of construction financing for the Elan Apartments in Boynton Beach, Fla PNC Bank was the lender The Charleston, SC, company recently broke ground on the 384-unit...
Houston Business Journal TGS Cedar Port Partners LP has started construction on TGS Cedar Port DC 4, a 12 million-square-foot warehouse building in the Houston suburb of Baytown, Texas The industrial property is being built on a speculative basis at...
Houston Business Journal Level X Group has bought the 16-story office building at 2100 West Loop South in Houston’s Galleria area The Chicago real estate firm purchased the 165,399-square-foot property from Tarantino Properties of Houston The...
Austin Business Journal Aquila Commercial wants to build a 184,375-square-foot industrial property in Austin, Texas The five-building project, which will be called SH-45 Business Park, is being planned for a nearly 19-acre site at 12818 Wright Road,...
REBusiness Online North Palisade Partners is planning to develop Palisade Wild Horse Commerce Center, a 141,882-square-foot industrial property in McCarran, Nev The Newport Beach, Calif, developer will build the property at 99 Wild Horse Canyon...
Citizens Bank has provided $3245 million of financing for the construction of the 143-unit Rail at Bound Brook apartment property in the central New Jersey borough of Bound Brook The property is being developed at 100 Hamilton St, across from a...
Chicago YIMBY A venture of Habitat Co and Diversified Real Estate Capital has broken ground on Cassidy on Canal, a 343-unit apartment property in Chicago The 33-story property is being constructed at 350 North Canal St in the city’s Fulton...
South Florida Business Journal A venture that includes South Florida investors Matthew Rosenblatt and Efrem Gerszberg has proposed building an 86-unit condominium property in Aventura, Fla The property is being planned for a 155-acre site at 2785 NE...
Flaherty & Collins Properties has opened the Banks, a 194-unit apartment property in La Porte, Ind The Indianapolis developer broke ground on the $35 million project in September 2020 The property, at 402 Truesdell Ave, has studio, one- and...