Multi-Housing News Greystone has provided $597 million of Fannie Mae mortgage financing to fund Quantum Equities’ $835 million, or $171,107/unit, purchase of the 488-unit Oaks at Park South apartment property in Oxon Hill, Md Quantum, of New...
JLL Capital Markets has secured $348 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of the 132,000-square-foot industrial property at 17707 South Santa Fe Ave in Rancho Dominguez, Calif Flux Investments of Redondo Beach, Calif, purchased the...
Citizens Bank has provided $3245 million of financing for the construction of the 143-unit Rail at Bound Brook apartment property in the central New Jersey borough of Bound Brook The property is being developed at 100 Hamilton St, across from a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Office leasing in Manhattan increased in the third quarter by 261 percent from the second quarter to 923 million square feet, marking the strongest quarter in terms of leasing since 2019, according to...
Commercial Observer LoanCore Capital has sued the owner of 111 East 59th St in Manhattan’s tony Plaza District, claiming it’s defaulted on a $1934 million loan against the 200,000-square-foot office building The property is owned by a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report M&T Realty Capital Corp has provided $3282 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate the purchase, by Rise48 Equity LLC, of two apartment properties with a total of 244 units in Phoenix and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Grupo Pontegadea has paid $4875 million, or $975,000/unit, for the 500-unit apartment property at 19 Dutch St in lower Manhattan The company, led by Amancio Ortega, the Spanish founder of...
Reef Capital Partners, which is developing the Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, near Zion National Park, has lined up $153 million of C-PACE financing for the massive project The financing is the largest-ever of its kind and was provided by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KeyBank has provided $1703 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate the purchase of the 135-unit Glenridge Apartments in Glendale, Ariz A limited liability company managed by Robert LaFrance purchased...