South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Covenant Capital Group has bought the 340-unit Blue Isle Apartments in Coconut Creek, Fla, for $609 million, or about $179,118/unit The Nashville, Tenn, multifamily investor purchased the property from...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Bridge Investment Group has paid $7325 million, or $212,936/unit, for the 344-unit Monterra apartment property in Las Vegas The Salt Lake City investment manager purchased the property from a group led by Utah...
Multi-Housing News Greystone has provided $597 million of Fannie Mae mortgage financing to fund Quantum Equities’ $835 million, or $171,107/unit, purchase of the 488-unit Oaks at Park South apartment property in Oxon Hill, Md Quantum, of New...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of DLP Capital, RREAF Holdings LLC and 3650 REIT has purchased a portfolio of 10 apartment properties with 2,750 units in seven Southern states in a deal valued at $500 million The venture, which...
Houston Business Journal Level X Group has bought the 16-story office building at 2100 West Loop South in Houston’s Galleria area The Chicago real estate firm purchased the 165,399-square-foot property from Tarantino Properties of Houston The...
JLL Capital Markets has secured $348 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of the 132,000-square-foot industrial property at 17707 South Santa Fe Ave in Rancho Dominguez, Calif Flux Investments of Redondo Beach, Calif, purchased the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Mortgage Bankers Association has again revised its projection for commercial mortgage lending volumes this year The Washington, DC, trade group now expects the year to see $766 billion of commercial...
Crain’s New York Business Angelo Gordon has paid $27 million, or just more than $771/sf, for 35,000 square feet of retail space at 2250 Broadway on Manhattan’s Upper West Side The investment manager bought the space in the former RKO...
Citizens Bank has provided $3245 million of financing for the construction of the 143-unit Rail at Bound Brook apartment property in the central New Jersey borough of Bound Brook The property is being developed at 100 Hamilton St, across from a...