Log In or Subscribe to read more
The transformation of the former Mack-Cali Realty Corp into a pure-play apartment owner is nearing completion The company, now known as Veris Residential, has struck a deal to sell its last remaining office properties It has agreed to sell its three...
Dallas Morning News Nexus Development Corp is building Vivante at Turtle Creek, a 25-story residential building in Dallas The Santa Ana, Calif, developer recently bought the property’s one-acre development site, at the corner of Turtle Creek...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Harbor Group International has provided $161 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Elevate at South Mountain, a 128-unit apartment property in Phoenix Gudi Real Estate Investments bought the property...
Dallas Business Journal Wells Fargo Bank has confirmed its plans to build a regional headquarters campus in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The San Francisco-based bank plans to invest $455 million into the project, which will create 650 new jobs...
Austin Business Journal Brookfield Properties has proposed developing the four-building Park 290 industrial project in Austin, Texas The New York company, a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc of Toronto, has filed plans to construct the...
Wilkinson Corp has paid $73 million, or $289,683/unit, for the 252-unit Beacon Place Godley Station apartment property in Savannah, Ga The recently completed property was developed by an affiliate of IMS Development of Northport, Ala, at 165 West...
Commercial Observer Slate Property Group has paid $426 million for the Salvation Army’s shuttered rehabilitation center, with 52,200 square feet in the Fort Green section of Brooklyn, NY The New York developer bought the 12-story former...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Covenant Capital Group has bought the 340-unit Blue Isle Apartments in Coconut Creek, Fla, for $609 million, or about $179,118/unit The Nashville, Tenn, multifamily investor purchased the property from...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Bridge Investment Group has paid $7325 million, or $212,936/unit, for the 344-unit Monterra apartment property in Las Vegas The Salt Lake City investment manager purchased the property from a group led by Utah...