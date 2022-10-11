Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Renaissance Properties has bought South City Plaza, a 379,416-square-foot office building in Boca Raton, Fla, for $51 million, or about $13442/sf The New York company acquired the property, which sits on 365 acres at...
South Florida Business Journal Lurra Capital has paid $425 million, or $425,000/unit, for the 100-unit Blume Coral Gables apartment complex in Miami The Switzerland-based investment group bought the property from Greystone, a New York multifamily...
South Florida Business Journal Legacy Blue Lagoon LLC has bought the 61,194-square-foot Waterford Corporate Center in Miami for $169 million, or about $27617/sf A company managed by Doug Davis of Islip, NY, sold the office property, at 5835 Blue...
A venture led by Security Properties has sold One Jefferson, a 347-unit apartment property in Lake Oswego, Ore, for $124 million, or $357,348/unit The buyer could not be determined immediately The Seattle investment manager had acquired the property...
The transformation of the former Mack-Cali Realty Corp into a pure-play apartment owner is nearing completion The company, now known as Veris Residential, has struck a deal to sell its last remaining office properties It has agreed to sell its three...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Harbor Group International has provided $161 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Elevate at South Mountain, a 128-unit apartment property in Phoenix Gudi Real Estate Investments bought the property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Northmarq has provided $4852 million of Fannie Mae financing to facilitate Griffis Residential’s purchase of the 304-unit Peakview Apartments in Centennial, Colo Griffis, of Greenwood Village, Colo,...
Houston Business Journal Gordy Bunch has acquired Parkwood II, a 101,056-square-foot office building in the Houston suburb of The Woodlands, Texas The founder, chief executive and president of TWFG Insurance Services purchased the five-story...
Wilkinson Corp has paid $73 million, or $289,683/unit, for the 252-unit Beacon Place Godley Station apartment property in Savannah, Ga The recently completed property was developed by an affiliate of IMS Development of Northport, Ala, at 165 West...