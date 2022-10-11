Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Nexus Development Corp is building Vivante at Turtle Creek, a 25-story residential building in Dallas The Santa Ana, Calif, developer recently bought the property’s one-acre development site, at the corner of Turtle Creek...
Dallas Business Journal Wells Fargo Bank has confirmed its plans to build a regional headquarters campus in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The San Francisco-based bank plans to invest $455 million into the project, which will create 650 new jobs...
Houston Business Journal Gordy Bunch has acquired Parkwood II, a 101,056-square-foot office building in the Houston suburb of The Woodlands, Texas The founder, chief executive and president of TWFG Insurance Services purchased the five-story...
Multi-Housing News Hudson Valley Property Group has completed the renovation of the 221-unit Corinthian Towers affordable-housing property in East Orange, NJ The New York investment manager had purchased the property, at 67 Munn St, near Interstate...
New York YIMBY The 58,390-square-foot office property at 201-210 Elizabeth St in Manhattan’s Nolita section is nearing completion The property, between Stanton and Rivington streets, involved the renovation of a four-story structure at 210...
Crain’s New York Business A group of local developers could be getting closer to receiving the necessary approvals for a 349-unit apartment property in the Throggs Neck area of the Bronx, NY For the project to go forward, the group, operating...
CityBiz St John Properties has broken ground on Valley Grove III, a five-story office building with 140,768 square feet in Pleasant Grove, Utah The Baltimore real estate firm is building the property at the intersection of Pleasant Grove and North...
South Florida Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners has lined up $8993 million of construction financing for the Elan Apartments in Boynton Beach, Fla PNC Bank was the lender The Charleston, SC, company recently broke ground on the 384-unit...
Houston Business Journal TGS Cedar Port Partners LP has started construction on TGS Cedar Port DC 4, a 12 million-square-foot warehouse building in the Houston suburb of Baytown, Texas The industrial property is being built on a speculative basis at...