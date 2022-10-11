Log In or Subscribe to read more
The transformation of the former Mack-Cali Realty Corp into a pure-play apartment owner is nearing completion The company, now known as Veris Residential, has struck a deal to sell its last remaining office properties It has agreed to sell its three...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Northmarq has provided $4852 million of Fannie Mae financing to facilitate Griffis Residential’s purchase of the 304-unit Peakview Apartments in Centennial, Colo Griffis, of Greenwood Village, Colo,...
Houston Business Journal Gordy Bunch has acquired Parkwood II, a 101,056-square-foot office building in the Houston suburb of The Woodlands, Texas The founder, chief executive and president of TWFG Insurance Services purchased the five-story...
Wilkinson Corp has paid $73 million, or $289,683/unit, for the 252-unit Beacon Place Godley Station apartment property in Savannah, Ga The recently completed property was developed by an affiliate of IMS Development of Northport, Ala, at 165 West...
Commercial Observer Slate Property Group has paid $426 million for the Salvation Army’s shuttered rehabilitation center, with 52,200 square feet in the Fort Green section of Brooklyn, NY The New York developer bought the 12-story former...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Covenant Capital Group has bought the 340-unit Blue Isle Apartments in Coconut Creek, Fla, for $609 million, or about $179,118/unit The Nashville, Tenn, multifamily investor purchased the property from...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Bridge Investment Group has paid $7325 million, or $212,936/unit, for the 344-unit Monterra apartment property in Las Vegas The Salt Lake City investment manager purchased the property from a group led by Utah...
Multi-Housing News Greystone has provided $597 million of Fannie Mae mortgage financing to fund Quantum Equities’ $835 million, or $171,107/unit, purchase of the 488-unit Oaks at Park South apartment property in Oxon Hill, Md Quantum, of New...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of DLP Capital, RREAF Holdings LLC and 3650 REIT has purchased a portfolio of 10 apartment properties with 2,750 units in seven Southern states in a deal valued at $500 million The venture, which...