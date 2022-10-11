Log In or Subscribe to read more
The transformation of the former Mack-Cali Realty Corp into a pure-play apartment owner is nearing completion The company, now known as Veris Residential, has struck a deal to sell its last remaining office properties It has agreed to sell its three...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Harbor Group International has provided $161 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Elevate at South Mountain, a 128-unit apartment property in Phoenix Gudi Real Estate Investments bought the property...
Houston Business Journal Gordy Bunch has acquired Parkwood II, a 101,056-square-foot office building in the Houston suburb of The Woodlands, Texas The founder, chief executive and president of TWFG Insurance Services purchased the five-story...
Commercial Observer Slate Property Group has paid $426 million for the Salvation Army’s shuttered rehabilitation center, with 52,200 square feet in the Fort Green section of Brooklyn, NY The New York developer bought the 12-story former...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Covenant Capital Group has bought the 340-unit Blue Isle Apartments in Coconut Creek, Fla, for $609 million, or about $179,118/unit The Nashville, Tenn, multifamily investor purchased the property from...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Bridge Investment Group has paid $7325 million, or $212,936/unit, for the 344-unit Monterra apartment property in Las Vegas The Salt Lake City investment manager purchased the property from a group led by Utah...
Multi-Housing News Greystone has provided $597 million of Fannie Mae mortgage financing to fund Quantum Equities’ $835 million, or $171,107/unit, purchase of the 488-unit Oaks at Park South apartment property in Oxon Hill, Md Quantum, of New...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of DLP Capital, RREAF Holdings LLC and 3650 REIT has purchased a portfolio of 10 apartment properties with 2,750 units in seven Southern states in a deal valued at $500 million The venture, which...
Houston Business Journal Level X Group has bought the 16-story office building at 2100 West Loop South in Houston’s Galleria area The Chicago real estate firm purchased the 165,399-square-foot property from Tarantino Properties of Houston The...