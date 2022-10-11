Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Klein Enterprises has purchased a development site at 9300 Grand Blvd in Largo, Md, from Peter NG Schwartz Development for an undisclosed price The site, near Interstate 95, is approved for a 379-unit multifamily project Klein, a...
Dallas Morning News Nexus Development Corp is building Vivante at Turtle Creek, a 25-story residential building in Dallas The Santa Ana, Calif, developer recently bought the property’s one-acre development site, at the corner of Turtle Creek...
Dallas Business Journal Wells Fargo Bank has confirmed its plans to build a regional headquarters campus in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The San Francisco-based bank plans to invest $455 million into the project, which will create 650 new jobs...
Austin Business Journal Brookfield Properties has proposed developing the four-building Park 290 industrial project in Austin, Texas The New York company, a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc of Toronto, has filed plans to construct the...
Multi-Housing News Hudson Valley Property Group has completed the renovation of the 221-unit Corinthian Towers affordable-housing property in East Orange, NJ The New York investment manager had purchased the property, at 67 Munn St, near Interstate...
New York YIMBY The 58,390-square-foot office property at 201-210 Elizabeth St in Manhattan’s Nolita section is nearing completion The property, between Stanton and Rivington streets, involved the renovation of a four-story structure at 210...
Crain’s New York Business A group of local developers could be getting closer to receiving the necessary approvals for a 349-unit apartment property in the Throggs Neck area of the Bronx, NY For the project to go forward, the group, operating...
CityBiz St John Properties has broken ground on Valley Grove III, a five-story office building with 140,768 square feet in Pleasant Grove, Utah The Baltimore real estate firm is building the property at the intersection of Pleasant Grove and North...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report National apartment rents last month remained unchanged from August, at an average monthly rate of $1,718/unit, according to Yardi Matrix That comes a month after rents posted their first drop since...