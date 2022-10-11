Log In or Subscribe to read more
Hudson Valley Property Group has raised $292 million of equity commitments for its second affordable-housing fund, Hudson Valley Preservation Fund II The New York investment manager had targeted raising $250 million for the fund, making it well...
Blue Owl Capital, which last year had acquired net-lease specialist Oak Street Real Estate Capital, has launched an open-end fund that targets investments in net-leased properties Shares in the fund will be distributed initially through Morgan...
Goodegg Investments has raised $53 million of equity for its third investment fund, Goodegg Wealth Fund I, and fully deployed it, purchasing three apartment properties with 654 units in Texas and Arizona for $15001...
The investment manager, which has completed more than $55 billion of investments since its start, is aiming big in the industrial and apartment sectors That would be transformational to the company, whose focus has been on the office and mixed-use...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, and Oak Street Real Estate Capital have agreed to acquire STORE Capital Corp in a deal valued at $1409 billion Under terms of their agreement, the GIC/Oak...
Blackstone Group expects to complete its proposed $36 billion purchase of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc in early October, when it’s slated to spin off the latter’s single-family rental business Blackstone, through its Blackstone...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Griffin Realty Trust Inc has sold a majority stake in a portfolio of 41 suburban office properties comprised of 53 buildings with 8 million square feet to a venture of Workspace Property Trust and GIC, the...
The Miami mortgage REIT originated 15 loans with a balance of $22 billion during the second quarter, increasing its portfolio of loans to $1987 billion It noted that two-thirds of its portfolio was originated since the start of the coronavirus...
PGIM Real Estate completed $21 billion of lending through its core-plus and high-yield debt strategies during the first half of the year, nearly matching the $22 billion it funded for all of last...