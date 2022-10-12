Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Stefan Soloviev, the heir to Sheldon Solow’s real estate empire, is in talks to sell 9 West 57th St, a 16 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Plaza District It’s not known who is negotiating to purchase...
West Coast Capital Partners has sold Airport Plaza, a two-building office property with 126,219 square feet in Long Beach, Calif, for $29 million, or $22976/sf The real estate investor, with offices in Torrance, Calif, and Scottsdale, Ariz, sold the...
A venture of Kingsbarn Realty Capital and Kelemen Co has paid $6375 million, or $28463/unit, for HERE, a five-building office property with 223,974 square feet in Laguna Hills, Calif, which is about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles in Orange...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report American National Insurance Co has provided $4706 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of the 222-unit Dana Park apartment property in Mesa, Ariz Baron Properties purchased the property, at 1440 South...
South Florida Business Journal Renaissance Properties has bought South City Plaza, a 379,416-square-foot office building in Boca Raton, Fla, for $51 million, or about $13442/sf The New York company acquired the property, which sits on 365 acres at...
South Florida Business Journal Lurra Capital has paid $425 million, or $425,000/unit, for the 100-unit Blume Coral Gables apartment complex in Miami The Switzerland-based investment group bought the property from Greystone, a New York multifamily...
South Florida Business Journal Legacy Blue Lagoon LLC has bought the 61,194-square-foot Waterford Corporate Center in Miami for $169 million, or about $27617/sf A company managed by Doug Davis of Islip, NY, sold the office property, at 5835 Blue...
A venture led by Security Properties has sold One Jefferson, a 347-unit apartment property in Lake Oswego, Ore, for $124 million, or $357,348/unit The buyer could not be determined immediately The Seattle investment manager had acquired the property...
The transformation of the former Mack-Cali Realty Corp into a pure-play apartment owner is nearing completion The company, now known as Veris Residential, has struck a deal to sell its last remaining office properties It has agreed to sell its three...