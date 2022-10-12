Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Sterling Bay Co has completed construction of the 200,000-square-foot office property at 345 North Morgan St in Chicago The local developer broke ground on the property in the first half of last year Bank OZK provided a $70 million...
Thompson Thrift is planning to build BLVD at Wilson Crossings, a 344-unit apartment property in Wyoming, Mich The Indianapolis developer will build the property at the intersection of Wilson Avenue SW and 64th Street SW, about 12 miles south of...
The Real Deal Stefan Soloviev, the heir to Sheldon Solow’s real estate empire, is in talks to sell 9 West 57th St, a 16 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Plaza District It’s not known who is negotiating to purchase...
Dallas Morning News Leon Capital Group has bought a more than 18-acre development site in Celina, Texas, where it plans to build a 450-unit luxury apartment complex The site is next to the future home of the Scottish Rite Hospital on the Dallas...
Multi-Housing News Klein Enterprises has purchased a development site at 9300 Grand Blvd in Largo, Md, from Peter NG Schwartz Development for an undisclosed price The site, near Interstate 95, is approved for a 379-unit multifamily project Klein, a...
Commercial Property Executive Medline has fully pre-leased a 709,503-square-foot industrial property that’s being developed at 264 South 5750 W in Salt Lake City Cushman & Wakefield brokered the lease between the tenant, a manufacturer and...
Dallas Morning News Nexus Development Corp is building Vivante at Turtle Creek, a 25-story residential building in Dallas The Santa Ana, Calif, developer recently bought the property’s one-acre development site, at the corner of Turtle Creek...
Dallas Business Journal Wells Fargo Bank has confirmed its plans to build a regional headquarters campus in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The San Francisco-based bank plans to invest $455 million into the project, which will create 650 new jobs...
Austin Business Journal Brookfield Properties has proposed developing the four-building Park 290 industrial project in Austin, Texas The New York company, a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc of Toronto, has filed plans to construct the...