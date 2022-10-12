Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business The Bowery Residents’ Committee, a nonprofit developer, has filed plans with the New York City Department of Buildings to construct a residential project with 200 units in the Harlem section of Manhattan The...
REBusiness Online Sterling Bay Co has completed construction of the 200,000-square-foot office property at 345 North Morgan St in Chicago The local developer broke ground on the property in the first half of last year Bank OZK provided a $70 million...
Dallas Morning News Leon Capital Group has bought a more than 18-acre development site in Celina, Texas, where it plans to build a 450-unit luxury apartment complex The site is next to the future home of the Scottish Rite Hospital on the Dallas...
Multi-Housing News Klein Enterprises has purchased a development site at 9300 Grand Blvd in Largo, Md, from Peter NG Schwartz Development for an undisclosed price The site, near Interstate 95, is approved for a 379-unit multifamily project Klein, a...
Commercial Property Executive Medline has fully pre-leased a 709,503-square-foot industrial property that’s being developed at 264 South 5750 W in Salt Lake City Cushman & Wakefield brokered the lease between the tenant, a manufacturer and...
Dallas Morning News Nexus Development Corp is building Vivante at Turtle Creek, a 25-story residential building in Dallas The Santa Ana, Calif, developer recently bought the property’s one-acre development site, at the corner of Turtle Creek...
Dallas Business Journal Wells Fargo Bank has confirmed its plans to build a regional headquarters campus in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The San Francisco-based bank plans to invest $455 million into the project, which will create 650 new jobs...
Austin Business Journal Brookfield Properties has proposed developing the four-building Park 290 industrial project in Austin, Texas The New York company, a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc of Toronto, has filed plans to construct the...
Multi-Housing News Hudson Valley Property Group has completed the renovation of the 221-unit Corinthian Towers affordable-housing property in East Orange, NJ The New York investment manager had purchased the property, at 67 Munn St, near Interstate...