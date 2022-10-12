Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business The Bowery Residents’ Committee, a nonprofit developer, has filed plans with the New York City Department of Buildings to construct a residential project with 200 units in the Harlem section of Manhattan The...
REBusiness Online Sterling Bay Co has completed construction of the 200,000-square-foot office property at 345 North Morgan St in Chicago The local developer broke ground on the property in the first half of last year Bank OZK provided a $70 million...
Thompson Thrift is planning to build BLVD at Wilson Crossings, a 344-unit apartment property in Wyoming, Mich The Indianapolis developer will build the property at the intersection of Wilson Avenue SW and 64th Street SW, about 12 miles south of...
Dallas Morning News Texas Capital Bank has renewed its lease for 15 years at 2000 McKinney, a 442,355-square-foot office building in Dallas The bank has been a tenant at the 21-story property since 2008 It will expand its presence at the building to...
Multi-Housing News Klein Enterprises has purchased a development site at 9300 Grand Blvd in Largo, Md, from Peter NG Schwartz Development for an undisclosed price The site, near Interstate 95, is approved for a 379-unit multifamily project Klein, a...
Commercial Property Executive Medline has fully pre-leased a 709,503-square-foot industrial property that’s being developed at 264 South 5750 W in Salt Lake City Cushman & Wakefield brokered the lease between the tenant, a manufacturer and...
Dallas Morning News Nexus Development Corp is building Vivante at Turtle Creek, a 25-story residential building in Dallas The Santa Ana, Calif, developer recently bought the property’s one-acre development site, at the corner of Turtle Creek...
Dallas Business Journal Wells Fargo Bank has confirmed its plans to build a regional headquarters campus in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The San Francisco-based bank plans to invest $455 million into the project, which will create 650 new jobs...
Houston Business Journal Gordy Bunch has acquired Parkwood II, a 101,056-square-foot office building in the Houston suburb of The Woodlands, Texas The founder, chief executive and president of TWFG Insurance Services purchased the five-story...