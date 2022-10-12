Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Stefan Soloviev, the heir to Sheldon Solow’s real estate empire, is in talks to sell 9 West 57th St, a 16 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Plaza District It’s not known who is negotiating to purchase...
KKR Real Estate Credit Opportunity Partners has jumped to the top of a ranking of CMBS conduit B-pieces buyers, with four deals totaling $349 billion, or nearly 18 percent of the $1987 billion of conduit issuance this year through the end of...
For the second month in a row, the volume of CMBS loans in special servicing has increased, marking the first time that's happened since late 2020, when the country was still in the throes of the Covid-driven economic slowdown The loan volume inched...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report National apartment rents last month remained unchanged from August, at an average monthly rate of $1,718/unit, according to Yardi Matrix That comes a month after rents posted their first drop since...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Mortgage Bankers Association has again revised its projection for commercial mortgage lending volumes this year The Washington, DC, trade group now expects the year to see $766 billion of commercial...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Office leasing in Manhattan increased in the third quarter by 261 percent from the second quarter to 923 million square feet, marking the strongest quarter in terms of leasing since 2019, according to...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Dreamscape Cos has paid $505 million, or $242,788/room, for the Residence Inn Desert View at Mayo Clinic, a 208-room hotel in Phoenix The New York investment firm purchased the property from Robert Finvarb Cos of...
Domestic, private-label CMBS issuance slowed sharply in the third quarter as market volatility and higher interest rates have stifled lending volumes A total of 16 deals totaling $133 billion priced during the quarter, down 35 percent from the $2056...
The credit complexion of the CMBS market has continued to improve, with the volume of loans that are classified as being delinquent with their payments dropping in September by 138 percent from the month before, to $1786 billion, according to Trepp...