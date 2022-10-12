Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business The Bowery Residents’ Committee, a nonprofit developer, has filed plans with the New York City Department of Buildings to construct a residential project with 200 units in the Harlem section of Manhattan The...
Thompson Thrift is planning to build BLVD at Wilson Crossings, a 344-unit apartment property in Wyoming, Mich The Indianapolis developer will build the property at the intersection of Wilson Avenue SW and 64th Street SW, about 12 miles south of...
Dallas Morning News Leon Capital Group has bought a more than 18-acre development site in Celina, Texas, where it plans to build a 450-unit luxury apartment complex The site is next to the future home of the Scottish Rite Hospital on the Dallas...
Multi-Housing News Klein Enterprises has purchased a development site at 9300 Grand Blvd in Largo, Md, from Peter NG Schwartz Development for an undisclosed price The site, near Interstate 95, is approved for a 379-unit multifamily project Klein, a...
Commercial Property Executive Medline has fully pre-leased a 709,503-square-foot industrial property that’s being developed at 264 South 5750 W in Salt Lake City Cushman & Wakefield brokered the lease between the tenant, a manufacturer and...
Dallas Morning News Nexus Development Corp is building Vivante at Turtle Creek, a 25-story residential building in Dallas The Santa Ana, Calif, developer recently bought the property’s one-acre development site, at the corner of Turtle Creek...
Dallas Business Journal Wells Fargo Bank has confirmed its plans to build a regional headquarters campus in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The San Francisco-based bank plans to invest $455 million into the project, which will create 650 new jobs...
Austin Business Journal Brookfield Properties has proposed developing the four-building Park 290 industrial project in Austin, Texas The New York company, a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc of Toronto, has filed plans to construct the...
Multi-Housing News Hudson Valley Property Group has completed the renovation of the 221-unit Corinthian Towers affordable-housing property in East Orange, NJ The New York investment manager had purchased the property, at 67 Munn St, near Interstate...