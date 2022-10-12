Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Leon Capital Group has bought a more than 18-acre development site in Celina, Texas, where it plans to build a 450-unit luxury apartment complex The site is next to the future home of the Scottish Rite Hospital on the Dallas...
Rentvcom Moxion Power has signed a lease for 130,000 square feet at Ford Point, a 478,800-sf industrial property in Richmond, Calif JLL represented Moxion, a manufacturer of mobile energy storage systems, while Cushman & Wakefield brokered the...
Commercial Property Executive Medline has fully pre-leased a 709,503-square-foot industrial property that’s being developed at 264 South 5750 W in Salt Lake City Cushman & Wakefield brokered the lease between the tenant, a manufacturer and...
Dallas Morning News Nexus Development Corp is building Vivante at Turtle Creek, a 25-story residential building in Dallas The Santa Ana, Calif, developer recently bought the property’s one-acre development site, at the corner of Turtle Creek...
Dallas Business Journal Wells Fargo Bank has confirmed its plans to build a regional headquarters campus in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The San Francisco-based bank plans to invest $455 million into the project, which will create 650 new jobs...
Houston Business Journal Gordy Bunch has acquired Parkwood II, a 101,056-square-foot office building in the Houston suburb of The Woodlands, Texas The founder, chief executive and president of TWFG Insurance Services purchased the five-story...
Austin Business Journal Brookfield Properties has proposed developing the four-building Park 290 industrial project in Austin, Texas The New York company, a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc of Toronto, has filed plans to construct the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report National apartment rents last month remained unchanged from August, at an average monthly rate of $1,718/unit, according to Yardi Matrix That comes a month after rents posted their first drop since...
Houston Business Journal TGS Cedar Port Partners LP has started construction on TGS Cedar Port DC 4, a 12 million-square-foot warehouse building in the Houston suburb of Baytown, Texas The industrial property is being built on a speculative basis at...