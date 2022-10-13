Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Atlanta investment manager has closed on the purchase of 14 apartment properties with 4,720 units through the third quarter, bringing its acquisition total so far this year to $13 billion Meanwhile, it's sold 23 properties through the first nine...
ROI-NJcom Citizens Bank has provided a $273 million loan to a venture of JPMorgan Global Alternatives and Creation Equity for its purchase of a 995-acre development site in Newark, NJ Cushman & Wakefield represented the borrowers The site, known...
The Real Deal Falcon Properties wants to sell a development site that’s a block south from Bryant Park in midtown Manhattan for $75 million The site, between 1024 and 1032 Sixth Ave, is zoned for a condominium building or commercial use The...
Helge Capital has paid $2715 million, or $377,083/unit, for Point of Pines, a 72-unit apartment property in Revere, Mass The Boston investor purchased the five-story property from The Heritage Cos, which was represented by Berkadia Cambridge Trust...
Crain’s Chicago Business EQT Exeter has paid about $100 million, or $8333/sf, for six industrial properties totaling 12 million square feet in Glenwillow, Ohio, and Twinsburg, Ohio The Conshohocken, Pa, investment manager purchased the...
Triad Business Journal Thermo Fisher Scientific has bought the 375,000-square-foot industrial building at 6086 West Ten Road in Mebane, NC, for $41 million, or about $10933/sf The Waltham, Mass, global science-based company purchased the property...
Crain’s Chicago Business Michael Tsoumpas has sold the 74,800-square-foot Mariano’s grocery store in Crystal Lake, Ill, for $355 million, or $47460/sf The New York investor, which had acquired the property in 2018 for $252 million, sold...
Crain’s New York Business The Bowery Residents’ Committee, a nonprofit developer, has filed plans with the New York City Department of Buildings to construct a residential project with 200 units in the Harlem section of Manhattan The...
The Real Deal Stefan Soloviev, the heir to Sheldon Solow’s real estate empire, is in talks to sell 9 West 57th St, a 16 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Plaza District It’s not known who is negotiating to purchase...