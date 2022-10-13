Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Atlanta investment manager has closed on the purchase of 14 apartment properties with 4,720 units through the third quarter, bringing its acquisition total so far this year to $13 billion Meanwhile, it's sold 23 properties through the first nine...
Helge Capital has paid $2715 million, or $377,083/unit, for Point of Pines, a 72-unit apartment property in Revere, Mass The Boston investor purchased the five-story property from The Heritage Cos, which was represented by Berkadia Cambridge Trust...
Crain’s Chicago Business EQT Exeter has paid about $100 million, or $8333/sf, for six industrial properties totaling 12 million square feet in Glenwillow, Ohio, and Twinsburg, Ohio The Conshohocken, Pa, investment manager purchased the...
Charlotte Business Journal Beacon Partner is developing a 282,134-square-foot industrial facility off Westinghouse Road in the Steele Creek area of Charlotte, NC The local developer will start work later this year on behalf of Solve Industrial...
South Florida Business Journal Samar Hospitality has filed plans with West Palm Beach, Fla, city officials to expand the Hotel Everina, one of the oldest hotels in the South Florida city The Long Island, NY, company plans to add a nine-story...
REBusiness Online JLL Income Property Trust has paid $89 million, or $494,444/unit, for Molly Brook on Belmont, a 180-unit apartment property in the northern New Jersey town of North Haledon A venture of Tulfra Real Estate and The Hampshire Cos sold...
Crain’s Chicago Business Michael Tsoumpas has sold the 74,800-square-foot Mariano’s grocery store in Crystal Lake, Ill, for $355 million, or $47460/sf The New York investor, which had acquired the property in 2018 for $252 million, sold...
The Real Deal Stefan Soloviev, the heir to Sheldon Solow’s real estate empire, is in talks to sell 9 West 57th St, a 16 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Plaza District It’s not known who is negotiating to purchase...
West Coast Capital Partners has sold Airport Plaza, a two-building office property with 126,219 square feet in Long Beach, Calif, for $29 million, or $22976/sf The real estate investor, with offices in Torrance, Calif, and Scottsdale, Ariz, sold the...