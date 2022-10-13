Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Mill Creek Residential has broken ground on Modera Kierland, a 438-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Boca Raton, Fla, developer is building the property at 171 East Paradise Lane, about 17 miles north of downtown Phoenix It...
ROI-NJcom Citizens Bank has provided a $273 million loan to a venture of JPMorgan Global Alternatives and Creation Equity for its purchase of a 995-acre development site in Newark, NJ Cushman & Wakefield represented the borrowers The site, known...
Crain’s Chicago Business Manulife Investment Management is offering for sale the 762,000-square-foot office property at 200 South Wacker Drive in Chicago The Toronto investment and asset manager hired JLL to market the 40-story property, which...
The Real Deal Falcon Properties wants to sell a development site that’s a block south from Bryant Park in midtown Manhattan for $75 million The site, between 1024 and 1032 Sixth Ave, is zoned for a condominium building or commercial use The...
San Antonio Business Journal White Lodging and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants are teaming up to build a 10-story hotel with more than 340 rooms in San Antonio The project is being planned for a development site off South Alamo Street, between...
Crain’s Chicago Business EQT Exeter has paid about $100 million, or $8333/sf, for six industrial properties totaling 12 million square feet in Glenwillow, Ohio, and Twinsburg, Ohio The Conshohocken, Pa, investment manager purchased the...
Charlotte Business Journal Beacon Partner is developing a 282,134-square-foot industrial facility off Westinghouse Road in the Steele Creek area of Charlotte, NC The local developer will start work later this year on behalf of Solve Industrial...
South Florida Business Journal Samar Hospitality has filed plans with West Palm Beach, Fla, city officials to expand the Hotel Everina, one of the oldest hotels in the South Florida city The Long Island, NY, company plans to add a nine-story...
Crain’s Chicago Business Michael Tsoumpas has sold the 74,800-square-foot Mariano’s grocery store in Crystal Lake, Ill, for $355 million, or $47460/sf The New York investor, which had acquired the property in 2018 for $252 million, sold...