ROI-NJcom Citizens Bank has provided a $273 million loan to a venture of JPMorgan Global Alternatives and Creation Equity for its purchase of a 995-acre development site in Newark, NJ Cushman & Wakefield represented the borrowers The site, known...
The Real Deal Falcon Properties wants to sell a development site that’s a block south from Bryant Park in midtown Manhattan for $75 million The site, between 1024 and 1032 Sixth Ave, is zoned for a condominium building or commercial use The...
San Antonio Business Journal White Lodging and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants are teaming up to build a 10-story hotel with more than 340 rooms in San Antonio The project is being planned for a development site off South Alamo Street, between...
Charlotte Business Journal Beacon Partner is developing a 282,134-square-foot industrial facility off Westinghouse Road in the Steele Creek area of Charlotte, NC The local developer will start work later this year on behalf of Solve Industrial...
South Florida Business Journal Samar Hospitality has filed plans with West Palm Beach, Fla, city officials to expand the Hotel Everina, one of the oldest hotels in the South Florida city The Long Island, NY, company plans to add a nine-story...
REBusiness Online NorthPoint Development has broken ground on a 390,943-square-foot industrial building at the Blue River Commerce Center, a 259 million-sf development in Kansas City, Mo The local developer is constructing the building at the...
Crain’s New York Business The Bowery Residents’ Committee, a nonprofit developer, has filed plans with the New York City Department of Buildings to construct a residential project with 200 units in the Harlem section of Manhattan The...
REBusiness Online Sterling Bay Co has completed construction of the 200,000-square-foot office property at 345 North Morgan St in Chicago The local developer broke ground on the property in the first half of last year Bank OZK provided a $70 million...
Thompson Thrift is planning to build BLVD at Wilson Crossings, a 344-unit apartment property in Wyoming, Mich The Indianapolis developer will build the property at the intersection of Wilson Avenue SW and 64th Street SW, about 12 miles south of...