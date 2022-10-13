Log In or Subscribe to read more
Helge Capital has paid $2715 million, or $377,083/unit, for Point of Pines, a 72-unit apartment property in Revere, Mass The Boston investor purchased the five-story property from The Heritage Cos, which was represented by Berkadia Cambridge Trust...
Crain’s Chicago Business EQT Exeter has paid about $100 million, or $8333/sf, for six industrial properties totaling 12 million square feet in Glenwillow, Ohio, and Twinsburg, Ohio The Conshohocken, Pa, investment manager purchased the...
Triad Business Journal Thermo Fisher Scientific has bought the 375,000-square-foot industrial building at 6086 West Ten Road in Mebane, NC, for $41 million, or about $10933/sf The Waltham, Mass, global science-based company purchased the property...
REBusiness Online JLL Income Property Trust has paid $89 million, or $494,444/unit, for Molly Brook on Belmont, a 180-unit apartment property in the northern New Jersey town of North Haledon A venture of Tulfra Real Estate and The Hampshire Cos sold...
Crain’s Chicago Business Michael Tsoumpas has sold the 74,800-square-foot Mariano’s grocery store in Crystal Lake, Ill, for $355 million, or $47460/sf The New York investor, which had acquired the property in 2018 for $252 million, sold...
The Real Deal Stefan Soloviev, the heir to Sheldon Solow’s real estate empire, is in talks to sell 9 West 57th St, a 16 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Plaza District It’s not known who is negotiating to purchase...
West Coast Capital Partners has sold Airport Plaza, a two-building office property with 126,219 square feet in Long Beach, Calif, for $29 million, or $22976/sf The real estate investor, with offices in Torrance, Calif, and Scottsdale, Ariz, sold the...
A venture of Kingsbarn Realty Capital and Kelemen Co has paid $6375 million, or $28463/unit, for HERE, a five-building office property with 223,974 square feet in Laguna Hills, Calif, which is about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles in Orange...
East Boston Community Development Corp has paid $47 million, or $412,281/unit, for a portfolio of 36 apartment buildings with 114 units in East Boston The Boston developer, which specializes in both affordable housing and putting together programs...