The Real Deal Falcon Properties wants to sell a development site that’s a block south from Bryant Park in midtown Manhattan for $75 million The site, between 1024 and 1032 Sixth Ave, is zoned for a condominium building or commercial use The...
Crain’s Chicago Business EQT Exeter has paid about $100 million, or $8333/sf, for six industrial properties totaling 12 million square feet in Glenwillow, Ohio, and Twinsburg, Ohio The Conshohocken, Pa, investment manager purchased the...
REBusiness Online NorthPoint Development has broken ground on a 390,943-square-foot industrial building at the Blue River Commerce Center, a 259 million-sf development in Kansas City, Mo The local developer is constructing the building at the...
Crain’s Chicago Business Michael Tsoumpas has sold the 74,800-square-foot Mariano’s grocery store in Crystal Lake, Ill, for $355 million, or $47460/sf The New York investor, which had acquired the property in 2018 for $252 million, sold...
REBusiness Online Sterling Bay Co has completed construction of the 200,000-square-foot office property at 345 North Morgan St in Chicago The local developer broke ground on the property in the first half of last year Bank OZK provided a $70 million...
Thompson Thrift is planning to build BLVD at Wilson Crossings, a 344-unit apartment property in Wyoming, Mich The Indianapolis developer will build the property at the intersection of Wilson Avenue SW and 64th Street SW, about 12 miles south of...
The Real Deal Stefan Soloviev, the heir to Sheldon Solow’s real estate empire, is in talks to sell 9 West 57th St, a 16 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Plaza District It’s not known who is negotiating to purchase...
Crain’s Chicago Business Murphy Development is offering for sale Hampton Inn Chicago Downtown, a 143-room hotel in Chicago The local developer has hired Berkadia to market the property, which it had purchased in 2013 for $95 million from a...
Chicago YIMBY A venture of Habitat Co and Diversified Real Estate Capital has broken ground on Cassidy on Canal, a 343-unit apartment property in Chicago The 33-story property is being constructed at 350 North Canal St in the city’s Fulton...