South Florida Business Journal Continuum Co has proposed building a 201-unit condominium project in North Bay Village, Fla, about seven miles north of Miami Beach, Fla The 30-story property is being planned for a 134-acre parking lot site at 1755...
Rentvcom IP Westminster LLC has opened the 200-unit Bolsa Row Apartments in Westminster, Calif The Southern California company, led by developers Joann and Bac Pham, broke ground on the property in March 2020 Bolsa Row, at 15100 Brookhurst St, has...
Charlotte Business Journal Canyon Partners Real Estate has provided a $515 million loan for the construction of the 208-room Moxy Charlotte hotel in that North Carolina city A venture of Opterra Capital and The Montford Group is breaking ground on...
Austin Business Journal Ground has broken on Inf1nity Park, a 600,000-square-foot industrial property in Del Valle, Texas, about 12 miles southeast of Austin, Texas Rastegar Property Group is building the four-building property at 11708 McAgnus...
San Antonio Business Journal Post Lake Capital Partners is planning to build a 29-story mixed-use building at the site of the 1968 World’s Fair in San Antonio The Austin, Texas, company has been chosen as the project’s developer by the...
Multi-Housing News Mill Creek Residential has broken ground on Modera Kierland, a 438-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Boca Raton, Fla, developer is building the property at 171 East Paradise Lane, about 17 miles north of downtown Phoenix It...
ROI-NJcom Citizens Bank has provided a $273 million loan to a venture of JPMorgan Global Alternatives and Creation Equity for its purchase of a 995-acre development site in Newark, NJ Cushman & Wakefield represented the borrowers The site, known...
Crain’s Chicago Business Manulife Investment Management is offering for sale the 762,000-square-foot office property at 200 South Wacker Drive in Chicago The Toronto investment and asset manager hired JLL to market the 40-story property, which...
The Real Deal Falcon Properties wants to sell a development site that’s a block south from Bryant Park in midtown Manhattan for $75 million The site, between 1024 and 1032 Sixth Ave, is zoned for a condominium building or commercial use The...