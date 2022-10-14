Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Continuum Co has proposed building a 201-unit condominium project in North Bay Village, Fla, about seven miles north of Miami Beach, Fla The 30-story property is being planned for a 134-acre parking lot site at 1755...
Charlotte Business Journal Canyon Partners Real Estate has provided a $515 million loan for the construction of the 208-room Moxy Charlotte hotel in that North Carolina city A venture of Opterra Capital and The Montford Group is breaking ground on...
Puget Sound Business Journal LaSalle Investment Management, a subsidiary of JLL, has paid $238 million, or $16528/sf, for the 144,000-square-foot industrial property at 3130 Hogum Bay Road NE in Lacey, Wash, about 54 miles south of Seattle The...
Austin Business Journal Ground has broken on Inf1nity Park, a 600,000-square-foot industrial property in Del Valle, Texas, about 12 miles southeast of Austin, Texas Rastegar Property Group is building the four-building property at 11708 McAgnus...
San Antonio Business Journal Post Lake Capital Partners is planning to build a 29-story mixed-use building at the site of the 1968 World’s Fair in San Antonio The Austin, Texas, company has been chosen as the project’s developer by the...
A venture of Opus Group and Washington Capital Management Inc has broken ground on two more buildings at the Liberty Heartland Logistics Center, a three-building industrial development that will have 166 million square feet in Liberty, Mo Opus, of...
Multi-Housing News Mill Creek Residential has broken ground on Modera Kierland, a 438-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Boca Raton, Fla, developer is building the property at 171 East Paradise Lane, about 17 miles north of downtown Phoenix It...
ROI-NJcom Citizens Bank has provided a $273 million loan to a venture of JPMorgan Global Alternatives and Creation Equity for its purchase of a 995-acre development site in Newark, NJ Cushman & Wakefield represented the borrowers The site, known...
The Real Deal Falcon Properties wants to sell a development site that’s a block south from Bryant Park in midtown Manhattan for $75 million The site, between 1024 and 1032 Sixth Ave, is zoned for a condominium building or commercial use The...